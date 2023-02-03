Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will miss the first leg of his side’s Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich with a thigh injury.

The France forward was injured in Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Montpellier and has been ruled out for three weeks.

It proved to be a night to forget for the 24-year-old who missed two penalties and an open goal before being forced off after 21 minutes.

PSG host the German champions on Tuesday, 14 February.

Mbappe will also miss his side’s French Cup tie against Marseille on 8 February and a Ligue 1 game against Monaco three days later.

The forward has scored 25 goals in 26 appearances for his club this season.

The second leg against Bayern takes place in Germany on 8 March.