As Ghana’s once-thriving movie industry faces the threat of collapse, actor Kyekyeku is stepping up to the plate with a bold new project aimed at not only rejuvenating the sector but also addressing longstanding tribal tensions.

Titled 1957, the upcoming Ghallywood film promises to shed light on the origins of the age-old feud between the Asante and Northern tribes, its implications and advocacy for national unity.

Northern immigrants have been present in the Ashanti region dating back to the early 18th century.

However, over time, these communities have become embroiled in bitter rivalries, sparking tribalism that persists to this day.

In a bid to confront the issue head-on, Kyekyeku has assembled a diverse cast representing both the Ashanti and Northern tribes.

Notable names include veteran Kalsoume Sinare, Papa Kumasi, Dr. Likee, Vanessa Nicole, Bernice Asare, Empress Gifty, and many others, all coming together to deliver a powerful message of unity and reconciliation.

The highly anticipated premiere of 1957 film is scheduled to coincide with Ghana’s Independence Day on March 6 at the SG Mall in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

As Ghanaians anticipate the latest production, celebrities have also showered Kyekyeku with love for the groundbreaking project.

Watch trailer below: