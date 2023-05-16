Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa has delighted her fans by releasing a new movie on her YouTube Channel just two weeks after returning from the US.

In the opening scene of the skit, she joyfully sang praises to God, holding her Holy Bible in one hand while using the other to make expressive gestures in the air.

The humour kicked in when a lady passed by and offered words of encouragement, commending Kyeiwaa for her devotion to the gospel.

The lady said street preachers like her inspire others to love God and even gave her an offering. After the lady walked away, Kyeiwaa playfully urged everyone not to judge her, aware that passersby might criticise her choice of a mini dress and boots, which deviated from the traditional attire of Ghanaian preachers.

Towards the end of the skit, Kyeiwaa encountered two young men who humorously mocked her dress and pointed out that it didn’t align with the teachings of the Bible she carried.

This led to a comical altercation between the two parties, sparking laughter and amusement among viewers in the comment section.

