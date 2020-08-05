Kumawood actress, Kyeiwaa, known in her private life as Rose ‘Akua Ataa’ Mensah, has stepped out after her recent wedding in the United States (US).

In a new photo, Kyeiwaa was spotted hanging out with rapper and former Adom FM presenter, Pope Skinny.

The photo has Pope Skinny standing beside Kyeiwaa with his hand around her shoulder and she has her back towards him.

Pope Skinny wore a black shirt over a pair of jeans while Kyeiwaa was wearing a striped top over a pair of jeans.

Kyiewaa gave a broad smile for the camera and Pope Skinny buried his face behind a pair of dark spectacles.

The photo, according to sources, was taken after Pope Skinny visited an eatery Kyeiwaa runs at her base in the US.