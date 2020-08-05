After bragging to be the best actor in Ghana, Kwaku Manu has revealed how some Kumawood producers planned to kill his career.

The popular Kumawood actor told ZionFelix in an interview that the evil plot was executed because of their interest.

He said the plan was orchestrated at a time he was vibrant and on top of his acting game.

The actor recalled he was paired with Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win before they attempted to plot against him.

However, he said he learnt from how Agya Koo was sidelined—so he decided not to rely on acting due to how some people can plan and keep an actor out of the game.

READ ALSO:

He clarified that Lil Win is enjoying his time but he won’t put it in a way that he was sidelined because of his colleague.

He added that some producers decided not to use him after he travelled to the United States of America in 2011. According to him, they made this decision thinking that his days outside the country will make him arrogant.

The actor, however, believes he is unique and it won’t be easy for someone to emulate his style.

He was grateful he is active on social media—and has been able to produce other stars while working on other series.

Watch the full interview below: