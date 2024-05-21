Kwesimintsim Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Prince Hamid Armah has been sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing.

This was at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House on Monday, May 20, 2024, together with 23 others.

President Akufo-Addo administered the oaths of Allegiance, Office and Secrecy and presented each of the 10 ministers of state and 14 deputy ministers with an instrument of office, in the red, gold and green national colours.

The ceremony follows their approval by the Majority in Parliament on Friday, May 17, 2024, after the Minority staged a walkout.

The appointment of Dr Armah and the 23 others form part of a major reshuffle which took place today, February 14, 2024.

Dr Armah will assist Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who was reassigned from the Information Minister.

