The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned an assault on a reporter, Dokurugu Abubakar Ndeeya with Zaa Multimedia in the Northern region by persons alleged to be New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters.

Abubakar according to Zaa management was brutally attacked by four alleged NPP supporters on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in an attempt to record an altercation with a police officer.

A statement signed by the Northern Regional GJA Chairman, Yakubu Abdul-Majeed on Monday, May 20 demanded immediate action.

The statement also called on all leaders, particularly politicians, to unreservedly condemn attacks on journalists.

“The GJA hereby urges the Northern Regional Police Command to employ all legitimate means at their disposal to apprehend the culprits behind this assault on our colleague and ensure they face the full consequences of the law,” the statement read in parts.

GJA has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding journalists and enabling them to discharge their duties without fear or intimidation.

Read the full statement below: