CDM record signee, Frank Kwesi Boahene, known by the stage name Kwesi Genie, is set to release another banger tune on Friday, January 15, 2020, dubbed ‘Value’.

The artiste, who has been incredible as far as music is concerned, has been noted by many industry players to be the next big thing to happen to Ghana and the continent as a whole.

His hard work, consistency and flow are among the numerous features that can’t be ignored.

The Afropop artiste suggested that his new single ‘Value’ is one song that will make many fall in love not only with his craft but his branding as well.

Kwesi Genie, who is inspired by Kwadwo Antwi, stated that he loves being in the studio recording song every day and that keeps him going every day.

He said ‘Value’ is his favourite song.