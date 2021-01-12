After defying all odds when doctors claimed she could not conceive, now mother-of-one narrates her tale of living with uterus didelphys.

A scan, according to her, also detected she had Endometriosis: a sexual disorder in which tissue linings of the uterus grow outside the uterus.

She explained having a double vagina means “having one vagina outside and the other inside.”

She added that the double womb usually does not come with symptoms but rather exposes one to health challenges such as irregular periods, fibroids, irregular fainting and in some instances causes infertility.

However, she was swept off her feet when doctors informed her of a fetus growing in her womb.

After the birth of her daughter, her symptoms worsened, which led to a miscarriage of her second pregnancy.

