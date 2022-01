Daughter of rapper Kwaw Kese has dazzled fans by showing her dancing prowess in a latest video.

Docilla Nanahemaa Botwe gave a quick entertainment to her fans before school.

While neatly dressed in her school uniform, the five-year-old moved to the rhythm of a foreign inspirational song.

A voice in the background, believed to be her mother Empress Pokuaa, could be heard cheering her on.

Docilla is Kwaw Kese’s daughter he welcomed with Pokuaa shortly after their marriage.

Watch video below: