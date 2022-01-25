The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) as part of preparations for their Mega National launch, has organised medical outreaches in some parts of the country.

The Volta/Oti and the Central Regional branches of the Union on January 20, 2022, rolled out blood donation exercises as well as medical screening in Kete-Krachi, within the Krachi West Municipal Health Directorate.

This was for a myriad of health conditions such as Hypertension, HIV, Hepatitis B and Malaria.

Sugar levels (Random Blood Sugar) and Hemoglobin levels were also checked for beneficiaries with no cost involved.

The exercise supported by the Municipal Hospital and Health Directorate attracted over 60 residents for the blood donation exercise while over 100 were medically screened.

It had in attendance the Krachi West Municipal Hospital Deputy Director of Nursing Services (DDNS) as well as the Volta Regional Public Health Nurse.

A similar exercise was organised in the Central Region in collaboration with the Cape-Coast Teaching Hospital at the Abora market where several pints of blood were also donated.

Other regions are also expected to carry out similar exercises in the coming days.

The Union has been at the forefront of the nursing and midwifery profession and has been relentless in its quest to improve upon the working conditions of nurses and midwives in the country.

It is the first Union within the noble nursing/midwifery profession to institute a loan scheme dubbed the UPNMG Loan Scheme for its members which runs at an interest rate of 11%.

It has also another scheme for its members dubbed the UPNMG Mart/UPNMG Hire Purchase Scheme which has been in operation since May 2020.

The leadership of the UPNMG have also cushioned its members with the UPNMG Insurance via a partnership with Enterprise Life Insurance and is set to roll out the UPNMG Land Policy.