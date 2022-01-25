First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has eulogised Ghana’s first Brigadier General, Constance Ama Emefa Edjeanu-Afenu whose sudden demise was announced today.

She described her as an icon for women and shining example of what women can do.

A distraught First Lady took to her Facebook page to pay glowing tribute to the late Brigadier General who received the First Lady’s Award “on International Women’s Day in 2019.

“May your soul rest in peace Bridgadier General and my deepest condolences to everyone whose life was touched by this great woman.”

Below is her post on Facebook: