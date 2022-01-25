President Nana Akufo Addo says he will not hide behind the Covid-19 pandemic to make excuses for the difficulties the Ghanaian economy is going through.

Describing criticism of his management of the economy as a political necessity by his opponents, the President said Covid-19 had a devastating impact on the economy in 2020-21 resulting in a 25 billion cedis fiscal deficit after revenue had witnessed a 13 percent reduction.

He explained that due to the pandemic shipping of goods delayed, production went down resulting in high cost of goods. And jobs too were lost.

Speaking at the opening of the 73rd Annual New Year School and Conference at the University of Ghana, Legon, President Akufo-Addo noted while many economies were recessing in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Ghana’s economy grew though at a low rate while no public sector worker suffered lay off.

He stated that every sector of the economy has been hit by the pandemic

According to him, because of planting for food and jobs, while some countries struggle for food, Ghana could feed her people.

The president said despite the global loss of jobs pushing many into extreme poverty, his government programme ensured no job losses and reduction of salaries in the public sector.

