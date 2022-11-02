Rapper Kwaw Kese has finally waded into the brouhaha on social media concerning the death of his late manager Fennec Okyere.

Earlier, Shatta Wale said he was willing to disclose what his former “employee” Bulldog told him about the demise of Fennec Okyere.

According to him, he has an information that will put Bulldog, born as Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, into a tight corner.

The ‘Already’ hitmaker wrote on Facebook:

Bull Dog since u r bringing out secrets. You will tell Ghanaians. What happen to Fenicks Murder ! And I am not joking about this time! I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how planned that foolish act get ready. This Akuffo addo won’t give you a murder chance to be on our streets! Watch how this ends! You can’t fight time !!! [SIC].

Kwaw’s manager, Fennec Okyere, was killed at his Manet Gardens residence in March 2014 and at the time, Bulldog was named the prime suspect in the case and was picked up by the Criminal Investigations Department in April for investigations as he was alleged to have threatened to kill Fennec.

In January 2018 an Accra Central District Court set Bulldog free and cleared him of all murder charges. Kwaw Kese registered he wasn’t happy about the judgement.

Reacting to Shatta Wale’s post on November 2, 2022, Kwaw Kese has asked the Ghana Police to invite the duo for further questioning.

“@ghpoliceservice Pls help us get justice on my manager’s murder. I believe @shattawalenima and @bullhaus know something we need to know. Pls let’s delve into this 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Meanwhile, Bulldog is yet to react to Shatta Wale’s recent allegation as he had earlier been cleared by a court of competent jurisdiction.

