Rapper Kwaw Kese, known in private life as Emmanuel Botwe, has been left gushing after seeing a new photo of his wife, Doris Nana Pokuaa Kyei Baffour.

The beautiful wife, who is popularly known as Empress Pokuaa, recently took to her social media pages to share a fine photo of herself.

The photo shows her seated and supporting her head with her right hand.

Wearing a turquoise-coloured mini dress, the musician’s wife showed off her flawless skin while smiling for the camera.

Sharing the photo, she indicated that she is in love with herself.

“Forever in love with myself #Poks#,” her caption read.

After seeing her photo, Kwaw Kese could not help but gush over the photo. The rapper took to Instagram to repost the wife’s photo.

Reposting the photo, Kwaw Kese asked his followers if any of them had a fine wife as his: “Your wifee fine ???”