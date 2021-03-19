Three bodies in Thursday’s gory accident at the outskirts of Sawla have been identified by their families.

This leaves five more waiting to be claimed at the Wa Hospital Mortuary.

This follows an incident where a Wa-Kumasi bound Sprinter Benz bus with registration number AS 3022-15 somersaulted and crashed into a nearby bush on the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

According to JoyNews sources at the District Police Command, the 23-seater Sprinter Benz Bus was from Wa in the Upper West Region heading towards Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, but upon reaching the outskirts of the district, another vehicle, a Sanyoung Mimi bus overtook the Sprinter.

A chop box on the Sanyoung Mimi bus reportedly fell off and into the Sprinter’s lane.

The Sprinter then ran over the chop box, bursting one of its front tyres. This forced the vehicle off the road into the bush resulting in some deaths and casualties.

JoyNews Correspondent Isaac Nongya reports that families of three of the casualties have retrieved the bodies at the morgue.

One of them, has also been identified as a female footballer who is said to be the bread winner of her Family.

Meanwhile, 22 others are also in critical condition and are receiving treatment.