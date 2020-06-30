Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese, has shared a video displaying his football skills to challenge Ghana’s best all-time footballers.

The rapper was spotted having a fun time with a friend who could not even control the ball for a minute.

However, Kwaw Kese, who proved he was a professional in football, kept the ball on his foot for several minutes without missing it.

Taking to Instagram to share the video, he boasted about challenging some good footballers such as Wakaso, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Inkoom and Agyemang Badu among others.

Watch the video below: