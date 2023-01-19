Veteran Kumawood star, Kwaku Manu, has passed some interesting comments about popular comedian and skit maker Ras Nene.

The veteran actor told Zionfelix that Ras Nene and his gang were feared at Old Tafo. According to Kwaku Manu, he knew Ras Nene long before he ventured into movie-making.

He mentioned that Ras Nene and his long-time friends, Shifu and the late Tutu, were greatly feared in the community. “You could not look at their faces twice,” Kwaku told Zion.

Earlier, Ras Nene had revealed to Delay how terrifying he was in his youthful days. The comedian was a guest on The Delay Show, which aired on Sunday, 15th January, 2023.

He told the host that he was involved in a lot of illegal activities during his heydays and committed crimes like smuggling and racketeering. According to Nene, he found God and put that lifestyle behind him.

