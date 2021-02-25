A surprise birthday party has been held for Kantanka Automobiles CEO, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, as he turned 35 years old on February 24, 2021.

The surprised party organised by Safo Jnr’s family and friends was held at his plush mansion at Kwabenya in Accra.

The party saw a lot of activities including the Kantanka CEO getting on the dancefloor with his Zainab Bonkano.

A new video has popped up from the party showing the birthday cake which was paraded at the party.

The birthday cake happened to be a miniature car, comparable to the one Safo’s company recently unveiled.

The red and black painted cake which is about the size of a toddler’s toy car had wheels and moved about.

The doors were opened and hanging in the air just like the sports car Kantanka unveiled.

Apart from the unique nature of the birthday cake, Safo also held a long sword to cut the cake with the help of his wife and others.