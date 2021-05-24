Zainab Bonkano also known as Hajia Bonkano, the wife of Kantanka Chief EXecutive Officer (CEO), Kwadwo Safo Jnr, recently turned 31 years old.

The birthday, which fell on May 20, saw the Kantanka CEO taking to social media to celebrate his wife’s new age.

Safo Jnr shared three stunning images of the wife and indicated that they have an amazing marriage.

Following the social media celebration, a big birthday party was held for Zainab who is now known as Oheneyere Akosua Safo.

The party was held on Sunday, May 22, in the plush mansion of Kwadwo Safo which is located at Kwabenya in Accra.

Videos from the party show Mrs Safo celebrated with some widows and it was a lovely occasion.

Aside bringing the widows to have fun with her, the celebrant also gifted them with hampers filled with food and household items.

The celebrant was also seen dancing with her husband.

Below are some of the moments captured at the birthday celebration: