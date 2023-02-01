One of the five people who have made public their intentions to contest the flagbearership position of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has urged Ghanaian youth and well-meaning Ghanaians to get into politics and help move the country forward.

Kwabena Agyapong, who is a former General Secretary of the NPP, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday noted the time is nigh for a new dawn and new path.

“We should eschew personal interest as a people. We need to look at the interest of the nation first and so I urge all the youth and well-meaning Ghanaians to get into politics and help us move the country forward. Our understanding of party politics as a people has changed totally,“ he said.

The flagbearer hopeful who believes the NPP has the most rigid internal arrangement noted his political doctrine is based on three things namely service, sacrifice and selflessness.

According to him, when he wins the flagbearer race in the NPP and subsequently wins the 2024 general election, he will be a firm and strong president.

“I want to impose order and discipline first and foremost and also have a strong penalty regime to deter lawbreakers,” Kwabena Agyapong reiterated.