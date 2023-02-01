A political Marketer at the University of Education, Winneba, Dr Bernard Tutu- Boahen, says COVID-9 saved the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from losing the 2020 general election.



According to him, had it not been COVID-19, the NPP would have lost the election massively.



The NPP and the government have blamed the current economic woes on COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukrain war, but the Political Marketer thinks the various interventions President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made during the pandemic saved the fortunes of the party in 2020.



President Akufo-Addo and the NPP, in the 2020 election, beat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and John Mahama after obtaining 6,730,587 votes representing 51.30% as against 6,213,182, representing 47.36%.



‘’If you compare the margin of the 2020 election to 2016, you could see that the difference is very marginal,” he said.



‘’ Dr, in Ghana’s political history, anytime a sitting government seeks for a second term, the votes reduce, was that not the case?” the presenter asked.



The Political Marketer, answering the question, said the difference between the two votes is very small.



‘’ I have once said that Ghana is going to experience one term governance and under John Dramani Mahama, we saw it, and I can say on authority that, had it not been the Covid-19 Pandemic , NPP would have had one term,’’ he said.



Dr Tutu-Boahen added that, the Fellow Ghanaians programme saved the fortunes in of the NPP because that gave President Akufo-Addo the opportunity into people’s homes and Ghanaians saw him as father, he gave them hope and encouragement.



‘’If you look at the parliamentarians, most of them lost their seats because their constituents noted that, their MPs have failed to fulfill their promises made to them and that is the consequences we are witnessing in parliament now,’’ he added.