The lead organiser of the ‘Kume preko reloaded’ demonstration in Accra has said that the number of protesters will increase in its next demonstration.

The group on Saturday, November 5 marched through some principal streets of Accra to protest the unprecedented economic hardship the country is faced with.

Protesters in their hundreds also demanded President Nana Akufo-Addo’s resignation for his inability to manage the economy.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Monday, Mr Kpebu said although the numbers were not enough, he believes that the group has been able to convey its message.

According to him, the numbers were affected by the brawl between demonstrators and police during the previous Arise Ghana demonstration so citizens feared the same would occur again.

He also noted that demonstration fatigue accounted for the low turnout.

The private legal practitioner, on the other hand, hopes that the next protest will see a significant increase in attendance.

This, he attributes to the orderly protest on Saturday, which was devoid of mayhem.

“The numbers will improve because they saw that they were not attacked by the police and we also conducted ourselves well,” he said.

He said, in the next protest, the group will raise awareness until they get enough funding.

Meanwhile, organiser of the ‘Ku Me Preko Reloaded’ demonstration has hinted at holding similar protests in other regions of the country.