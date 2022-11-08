Teachers in some basic and senior high schools in the Ashanti Region have been active in class teaching, despite an industrial action declared by three teacher unions.

The strike is in protest against the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

But some teachers in the Ashanti Region are yet to join the strike.

On Friday, three teacher unions, the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers declared an indefinite nationwide strike to register their displeasure over the appointment of the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

But Luv News‘ checks at some primary and second-cycle institutions in the Ashanti Region revealed students participating in class activities including teaching.

Students at Kumasi Academy and T.I. Ahmadiyya senior high schools enjoyed full-class lessons from their teachers.

When the News team visited some basic schools including the State Experimental Cluster of Schools, the pupils were returning from their first break to continue their lessons for the day.

While some classes had their teachers engage them in lessons, those without their tutors participated in personal studies as they ready themselves for their midterm exams beginning on Wednesday.

At the JHS 1 class of the school, the pupils were ready to receive their teacher for the next lesson, Integrated Science.

Some teachers in the schools, who spoke on condition of anonymity, indicated that they will be boycotting class if a crunch meeting between the three striking teacher unions and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations doesn’t yield any resolution.

“The teachers are going on strike, not the students. So the school will be opened for the students. But it’s the discretion of the teachers to teach the students or not as the strike is not strictly imposed on the teachers. In case the strike is not called off by the close of the day, some teachers here may not be going to class from tomorrow onwards,” one of the authorities at the school told Luv FM’s Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe.

The students are, however, worried the strike if embarked on by their teachers, would affect their imminent midterm exams.