Family of chief Inspector Bismark Dei, who reportedly died after watching a football match between Arsenal and Chelsea, has spoken on the unfortunate incident.

According to a report, the best friend of the deceased, Safo, indicated that he received a call stating that Mr Dei had collapsed and was en route to the hospital.

“I wasn’t there, but the person who called me said he collapsed after watching the match. I told them to take him to the hospital and quickly called his wife to pick her up. When we got to the hospital, the doctors said he was dead,” he said.

Speaking to the deceased’s family, they reiterated that “he was not sick. He only left to watch a football match and told his wife to prepare food. The next thing we heard is that he had collapsed and was pronounced dead on arrival.”

According to them, the late officer was not ill and had no underlying condition that could have caused his demise.

Chief Inspector Dei was an officer at the Community 25 Police Station, Tema.