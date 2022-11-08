The Suaman Traditional Area has banned illegal mining activities (galamsey) on river bodies in the Suaman District of the Western North Region.

This is a step to restore and reclaim the deteriorated environment in the area.

As part of the ban, the Council invoked the deities of their land on anyone who engages in illegal mining in the traditional area.

The move follows the mass destruction of lands and forest reserves as well as water bodies by the activities of illegal miners.

Leading the chiefs and the community leaders in what was described as a historic ritual performance to protect their water bodies, the Adumhene of the Seaman traditional council, Nana Nkyeche Panyin, said that the motive behind the exercise was to seek the help of the gods to protect the rivers against the activities of illegal miners.

Performing the rituals at the banks of river Bia at Bia Kotoko, a farming community in the Suaman district, Nana Nkyeche called on the gods of the rivers around the area to deal with anyone who disobeys their order.

The Suaman District Chief Executive, Philip Kwabena Boahene, who joined the traditional council to perform the rituals said he is convinced enough that galamsey on river bodies will stop.

Mr Boahene also advised the public to join hands in the fight against galamsey in the area.

In addition, some of the assembly members also pledged to support the Suaman traditional council and the district security council in the fight against galamsey particularly on the river bodies.

