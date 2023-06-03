Renowned spiritual leader, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has expressed his dissatisfaction over the negative response from netizens following Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare’s apology regarding his statement about Nogokpo being a demonic headquarters during one of his sermons.

The controversial utterance was made while recounting an incident involving spiritual attacks in the Volta Region.

In an interview on Adepa TV’s Facebook page, Kumchacha staunchly defended Archbishop Agyin-Asare, emphasising that the bishop is a respectable and unproblematic man of God who deserves some understanding when he makes a mistake.

“In life, no one is perfect… I have witnessed numerous people insulting Archbishop Agyin-Asare online. Some are branding him as a fraud, fake, and even questioning his divine calling,” Kumchacha expressed.

He further defended the revered clergyman and expressed his dismay at the continued harsh criticism directed towards him, despite having issued an apology. Kumchacha asserted that such criticisms lack constructive value.

“While you may critique the message, it is important not to attack the messenger… It is perfectly acceptable to disagree with him. One can acknowledge that he is a man of God who has made a serious mistake. He is human, and he will not be the sole individual ascending to heaven during the rapture. Yet, some individuals online are relentlessly degrading him, branding him as a fake prophet,” Kumchacha passionately stated.

Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare, the esteemed founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, has faced severe backlash following his sermon on divine protection and the existence of evil forces. Despite offering his sincere apologies, he continues to bear the brunt of online criticism.