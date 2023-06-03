Vanessa Nicole, the former partner of renowned comedian, Funny Face, has caused a social media frenzy with her recent Instagram video.

The stunning lady shared a captivating clip in which she effortlessly rocked a figure-hugging pink dress, leaving her followers mesmerized by her breathtaking appearance.

Seated elegantly in the back seat of a vehicle, Vanessa exuded confidence as she grooved to the irresistible beats of Stonebwoy’s hit track, “Into The Future.”

Her infectious energy and graceful dance moves captivated the attention of everyone who had the pleasure of watching the video.

The Instagram post quickly became a hub of admiration as fans and followers of the beautiful lady showered her with compliments.

The comments section was flooded with adoring messages, praising her radiant beauty and impeccable fashion sense.

Vanessa Nicole has been in the spotlight ever since her eventful relationship with Funny Face and their subsequent breakup became public knowledge.

Through her charm and charisma, she has won the hearts of many.

