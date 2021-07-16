Prophet Kumchacha has finally had his say on actress Moesha Boduong’s recent trend where she was videoed sharing the word of God.

According to the Founder of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, he is finding it difficult to believe that the video vixen and outgoing personality is now fully into God – denouncing her past life.

He, however, explained that: “If it isn’t fake but it comes from her heart then it’s a good thing. In the Bible, ‘Luke 15:7’ talks about it the more and gives much insight to that.”

Kumchacha also said: “It is possible she can even win souls for Christ.”

He said on Adom FM that many are observing her, adding that, her updates will show if they should accept “the new Moesha”.

Watch the video below: