The Kumasi Traditional Council has granted permission to the management of Oyerepa FM to resume operation.

This comes after the radio station was shut down for four days.

The station closed down at the request of the Council as a show of remorse for allowing Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ to use their platform to verbally attack traditional authority.

Management of the radio station besieged the Asokore Mamponghene, Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah, to lead the team for the second appearance before the traditional council.

Flanked by some leaders of the Methodist Church of Ghana, a representative of the Asokore Mampong chief led the delegation to plead on their behalf.

The former head of the Peace Council, Prof. Emmanuel Asante, added his voice to the plea.

He reveals stringent measures have been put in place to ensure panel members on the radio shows do not get opportunities to disrespect authority.

All 14 divisional chiefs of the Kumasi Traditional Council pleaded with the leader of Council, Banatamahene Baffour Amankwatia VI, to forgive them.

Bantamahene, who chairs the Kumasi Traditional Council, said the plea will be forwarded to the Asantehene.

ALSO READ: