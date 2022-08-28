The National Media Commission (NMC) says it is engaging the traditional leaders in Kumasi and management of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM to find an amicable solution to the impasse between the two parties.

Executive Secretary of the NMC, George Sarpong, in an interview with the GNA, said as a constitutionally mandated Institution tasked with the responsibility of settling such cases, engaging the feuding parties is critical in addressing the impasse.

Mr.Sarpong said the Commission would only make any public pronouncement ”after all issues are ironed out and a solution found”.

The Kumasi Traditional Council on Thursday, August 25, 2022, asked managers of Kumasi-based, Oyerepa FM to temporarily suspend operations and apologise to the Manhyia Palace, for allowing the Founder of United Progressive Party, UPP, Akwasi Addai Odike to use their medium to “defame” Chiefs in Asanteman and the Asantehene.

Reports indicate that Oyerepa FM stopped operations on Friday, August 26, 2022, in compliance with the directives from the Council.

The directive comes barely a month after Ada-based FM station in the Greater Accra Region, Radio Ada, was banned by the Ada Traditional Council from covering this year’s Asafotufiami festival.

A 2022 World Press Freedom index released by Reporters without Borders, in May, ranked Ghana 60 among 180 countries, dropping 30 spots from the previous year.