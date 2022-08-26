A radio station in Kumasi, Oyerepa FM, has halted broadcast today, Friday.

This is in compliance with an order from the Kumasi Traditional Council that the media house shuts down until further notice.

The Council’s Acting President, Baffuor Amankwatia VI, who is the Bantamahene, made the announcement when a team from Oyerepa FM and TV appeared before them to offer an apology over remarks made by Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ against Manhyia on their network.

The Traditional Chiefs in the Ashanti Region came under fire from Odike, a guest on a political talk show on Oyerepa FM, for failing to combat illegal mining.

He accused the chiefs of supporting galamsey since they have looked on unconcerned while forests and water bodies are destroyed.

The businessman cum politician threatened to lead the youth to stage a massive demonstration against Manhyia if the galamsey menace continues.

The Kumasi Traditional Council was offended by this remark and declared it to be a form of rebellion against Asanteman, hence Odike was banished from stepping foot at Manhyia.

Baffuor Amankwatia VI, who addressed the delegation from Oyerepa FM and TV, said “you gave Odike the platform to say all that he said without caution. If you want us to accept your apology and show remorse, then announce to your listeners that you’ve erred and apologise.”

General Manager of Oyerepa FM, Samtimer Otuo Acheampong, says the station will seek to atone for offending the council.

Meanwhile, ‘Odike’, whose comments triggered the shutdown, says he has gone into hiding.

He says he will only apologise if the Traditional Council rolls back its decision to banish him from the Manhyia palace.