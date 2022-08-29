Management of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM is set to hold a crunch meeting with traditional authorities at Manhyia Palace.

The station is hopeful that after the tête-à-tête it will be given the green light to resume full operations.

Oyerepa FM halted its operations on Friday morning in compliance with an order from the Kumasi Traditional Council that the media house shuts down until further notice.

The Council’s Acting President, Baffuor Amankwatia VI, who is the Bantamahene, made the announcement when a team from Oyerepa FM and TV appeared before them to offer an apology over remarks made by Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ against Manhyia on their network.

The Traditional Chiefs in the Ashanti Region came under fire from Odike, a guest on a political talk show on Oyerepa FM, for failing to combat illegal mining.

He accused the chiefs of aiding in galamsey since they have looked on unconcerned while forests and water bodies are destroyed.

The Kumasi Traditional Council was offended by this remark and declared it to be a form of rebellion against Asanteman, hence Odike was banished from stepping at Manhyia.

Baffuor Amankwatia VI, who addressed the delegation from Oyerepa FM and TV said, “you gave Odike the platform to say all that he said without caution. If you want us to accept your apology and show remorse, then announce to your listeners that you’ve erred and apologise.”

But General Manager of Oyerepa FM, Samtimer Otuo Acheampong, says the station will seek to atone for offending the council.

Meanwhile, the National Media Commission (NMC) says there is a growing trend of non-state actors attempting to use their own means to deal with media infractions contrary to law.

With the latest being Manhyia Palace’s sanction on Oyerepa FM, the Commission says it has handled at least 10 of such cases this year alone.

“Chiefs are using their traditional authority to address what they consider as media infractions. We’ve seen religious leaders do the same. Essentially what this tells you is that there is a certain privatised approach to addressing what people consider media infractions.

“What is needed to address this is an effective regulatory system that protects everybody and creates the space for the media to flourish.”

Executive Secretary of the NMC, George Sarpong, says his outfit is dealing with the matter.

“Immediately the story broke, we’ve been in contact with Manhyia Palace, the radio station and as far as we are concerned we’ve made considerable progress in addressing this matter.”