A former Deputy Agric Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration has called on the incumbent sector Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto to resign.

This, according to him, is because the government has done very little to show when it comes to food production and security in the country.

Nii Amasah Namoale asserts the Akufo-Addo led government has over the years made so much noise with interventions to boost the Agriculture sector but in reality, these policies are not successful as they should be.

The former La Dade-kotopon Member of Parliament (MP) made these assertions in an interview with Adom News‘ Parliamentary Correspondent, Ohene Amponsah.

“It is so shameful that with all the noise and public shows of progress and launches about Agric production, there’s nothing to show. The Agric Minister, Dr Afriyie Akoto must resign since he has failed at the Ministry,” he fumed.

Former Member of Parliament for the La Dadekotopon Constituency, Nii Amasah Namoale

Delving into the planting for food and jobs, for instance, he asked “Where is the food, we can’t even get to eat and let alone for export?”

He continued: “Sadly, 1-Village-1-Dam has not seen any dam, JJ Rawlings alone, dug 40 dams in Upper West and it’s still visible.”