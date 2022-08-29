President Akufo-Addo has directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah to hand over his duties.

The directive took effect on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The order was contained in a letter from the Presidency signed by the President’s Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

“Following the expiration of your contract of service as Commissioner (Custom Division) of the Ghana Revenue Authority on 13th October, 2021, the President of the Republic has directed that effective Friday, 26th August, 2022, you hand over your duties and office to the acting Deputy Commissioner (Preventive Service), Mr. Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, who will act as the Commissioner (Customs Division) pending the President’s substantive appointment.”

President Akufo-Addo thus wished Colonel Kwadwo Damoah well.

“The President thanks you for your service to the state and wishes you well in your future endeavors.”

Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd) over the recent weeks has been in the news following the Special Prosecutor’s work regarding a foreign food importing company, Labianca, which suggested alleged irregularity at the port.

The report had concluded that the owner of Labianca had taken advantage of her position as a Board member of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA) at the time to get favours for her company.

The Special Prosecutor recovered an amount of GH¢1.074 million from the company whose owner doubles as a member of the Council of State, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.