The Kumasi International Airport is set for operations in August this year, two months ahead of its scheduled completion date.

Currently, some equipment have been installed with simulation exercise completed.

The scope of work on the Airport includes the extension of existing runway pavement from 1,981 metres to 2,320 metres.

The construction of a new taxi link and apron, as well as two new apron parking stands, is among other essential facilities.

The terminal will have the capacity to handle 800,000 passengers per annum.

Presently, the terminal building is near completion with most installations done, while works on the control tower are in an advanced stage.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, during an inspection at the facility, expressed satisfaction at work done so far.

“Of the greatest importance to me is that they have the best scanner which can allow flight from here to move to even the United States which has the most difficult eligibility criteria in terms of aviation; they say the scanner we have qualifies for the requirement of the US Airlines,” he said.

He added: “If you look at the departure and arrival hall, it’s almost completed. All the facilities have been installed but you will need the fire service area, the control tower and others, which once completed, will have a simulation exercise.”

Once works on the project are completed, the existing terminal which has outlived its usefulness is expected to be demolished.

As part of government’s vision to expand economic activities in the city, efforts are being made to improve infrastructure.

Already, a 100km town road project within the Greater Kumasi enclave has been completed by Contracta Construction.

Mr. Osei Mensah says the government is committed to developing majority of roads in Kumasi by the end of its tenure.

“People say they don’t see the roads, it’s because some of the roads are localised. If you are not living here at Kentinkrono, how do you know this road is constructed?

“As you can witness, excluding other contracts within the Greater Kumasi enclave, we are expecting 400km of road constructed. By the time it is done we would have covered many areas in Kumasi,” he emphasised.