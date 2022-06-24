Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has asked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be fair to all aspiring flagbearer candidates.

He is, thus, asking the national executives not to impose any candidate on the party.

According to him, this will help achieve party unity ahead of the 2024 elections.

“In the upcoming NPP flagbearship race, in order to achieve party unity and sustain it thereafter for the victory of the party in the 2024 elections, what President Kufuor expects from the party and political hierarchies are fair and un-engineered systems and processes that would lead to a fair selection of our next NPP flagbearer.

“This should be devoid of coercion and machinations so that the eventual selected nominee, coming out of the uncompromised freewill of the voting delegates, can easily command the support and respect of all party faithful, and indeed other Ghanaians sympathetic to our cause, towards ‘breaking the eight”, the office of the Former President said in a statement.

Meanwhile, he also refuted claims he has endorsed an aspiring candidate in the flagbearership race.

According to him, media reportage suggesting that he had endorsed the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidacy, against the other aspiring candidates at the recent Peduase Valley Resort Fathers’ Day soiree was totally misconstrued.

