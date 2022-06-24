FIFA has confirmed that countries competing at this year’s World Cup in Qatar will be allowed to name 26-player squads.

Managers will also be able to use up to five substitutes in a game.

In the past, countries have only been allowed to name 23 players in their squads, but that number has been increased following concerns over player welfare since the coronavirus pandemic.

“The number of players to be included on the final list has been increased to at least 23 and a maximum of 26,” FIFA said in a statement.

For those players included in a World Cup squad, the final date they will be allowed to play for their clubs before the tournament begins is November 13.

During matches, no more than 26 people (up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials) will be allowed to sit on the team bench.

One of those officials must be the team doctor.

UEFA allowed 26-player squads for the European Championship last year, although only 23 players could be named for each game.

South American governing body CONMEBOL allowed teams in last year’s Copa America to name 28-player squads.