Ghanaian soccer fans have been warned that promiscuity would not be countenanced at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Officials have warned that perpetrators face a seven-year jail term if caught due to the country’s strict laws.

Travelling soccer fans have been warned that the five-minute one-night stands and quickies they are used to would not be tolerated and could leave them behind bars when the competition starts in November.

Prospective travellers have been told that only married couples (male and female) with valid marriage certificates will be allowed into hotel rooms, apartments and tents alone.

FIFA officials have also added their voices to the stern warning that they will not be pleading for clemency when fans are nabbed bonking illegally.

The world football governing body says there will be “no exceptions” made to the rule banning sex outside marriage during the four-week tournament.

A police source in Qatar said: “Sex is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team. There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament.

“There will be no partying at all really. Everyone needs to keep their heads about them, unless they want to risk being stuck in prison.

“There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared.”

Sex outside of marriage and homosexuality are illegal in Qatar, where the tournament will be held, and each carries a prison sentence of up to seven years.

“The drink and party culture after games, which is the norm in most places, is strictly prohibited.

“With very strict and scary consequences if you are caught. There is a feeling this could be a very bad tournament for fans.”

Qatari authorities including chief executive of the country’s 2022 World Cup Organising Committee Nasser al-Khater said: “The safety and security of every single fan is of the utmost importance to us.

“But public displays of affection are frowned upon, it’s not part of our culture, and that goes across the board to everybody.”

The Qatar Supreme Committee for the delivery of the 2022 World Cup also warned of the strict laws in place.