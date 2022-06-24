GJA elects regional and national executives today

Over 800 members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will head to the polls today to elect new regional and national executives for the Association.

The election will take place at all designated polling centres across the 16 administrative regions of the country, with the results expected to be declared the same day, June 24.

This comes after several months of legal tussles that put the electioneering process on hold.

GJA presidential aspirants

“The finalisation of the election date follows the successful resolution of the petitions submitted before the GJA Elections Adjudication Committee,” a statement issued by GJA announced.

GJA will introduce successful candidates to members of the Association the week after the elections.

“The swearing in of the national and regional executives will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022.”

Akwasi Agyeman (left) and Kofi Yeboah [right] are contesting the General Secretary position [Image source: Graphic]

A former GJA General Secretary, Dave Agbenu, journalist and communication consultant, Gayheart Mensah, and the incumbent GJA National Organising Secretary, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, are contesting the position of President.

Mary Mensah and Dominic Hlordzi contesting Organising Secretary [Image source: Graphic]

For the position of Vice President, the incumbent, Linda Asante Agyei, is solely contesting it; the situation is same for the Treasurer position, which is being contested unopposed by Audrey Dekalu.

Adom FM’s Akwasi Agyeman is challenging the incumbent General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah.

Rebecca Ekpe and Caesar Abagali slugging it out for Public Affairs Officer [Image source: Graphic]

Mary Mensah is slugging it out with Dominic Hlordzi for the National Organising Secretary position.

Rebecca Ekpe and Caesar Abagali are contesting the position of Public Affairs Officer.

Elections Committee Chairman resigns

On Monday, June 20, the Chairman of the Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) resigned.

Osei Kwadwo Adow Esq. announced his resignation through a letter to the outgone President of the Association, Roland Affail Monney.

In the letter, Osei Kwadwo Adow Esq. said “my reasons are personal.”

Chairman of the GJA Elections Committee, Osei Kwadwo Adow Esq.

Meanwhile, Roland Affail Monney says that the Chairman has been asked, through a letter, to resume his position.

“The decision by Lawyer Osei Kwadwo Adow Esq. to resign has come close to the election and the implications will be dire if he goes ahead with the resignation.

“We were compelled by reality to persuade him to rescind his decision and I am inclined to believe that Lawyer Osei Kwadwo will come back and resume his position as Chairman of the Elections Committee,” he said.

Mr Monney added that after personally contacting the resigned chairman, he is convinced the latter will resume his position as the Chairman of the Elections Committee.