Atop the Kwawu mountain this Easter, Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene will be headlining the annual Adom FM Kwawu Easter Bash 2022.

With most of his hit songs topping the airwaves, its certain Kuami Eugene will be giving off an iconic performance as Kwawu festivities have been adamant since the Covid-19 virus broke out two years ago.

He will be performing songs such as Wish Me Well, Bunker, Fire Fire, and Dollar On You among other dope songs he has to his credit.

Championing the Ghanaian highlife legacy, Kuami Eugene is one of the few names that can be mentioned to deliver top-notch performances – with little efforts made to mark it in the history books.

On the evening of Easter Saturday, Adom FM and Adom TV shall stage the musical bash at the newly handed over Adom Event Park (Kwawu Obomeng) during which a line-up of artistes shall also be recognised to grace the big occasion.

The renowned station, with entertainment at heart, has lined up a number of activities, including an Out Broadcast at Linda Dor, Bunso Junction on Easter Friday before climbing the mountain to stage a football gala among over 10 communities of Kwawu on Saturday.

Its obvious Adom 106.3 FM has become synonymous with the celebration of the Kwawu Easter festival, thus, the station has led in publicising the festival that has become an annual carnival for, not only the people of Kwawu but others from many parts of the world.

This year, the prominent media stations, Adom FM, Adom TV, are joining other stakeholders to deliver the festival experience like never before.

Meanwhile, patrons are to note that the bash will start at 7:00pm and end when Mama calls.

