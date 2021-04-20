Reigning VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’, Kuami Eugene has described as “shallow and light-headed” critics who lambasted him for what he wore to receive a gift from the owner of Angel Group of Companies recently.

Last Thursday, Mr Kwaku Oteng, Chief Executive Officer of the Angel Group, gifted Kuami Eugene a brand new 2020 Range Rover Velar for his role as brand ambassador for ‘Adonko Next Level’ energy drink.

But, social media commentators did not spare Kuami Eugene, saying the outfit he wore was inappropriate for the occasion.

READ ALSO:

Robphotography

The Lynx Entertainment signee told JoyNews on ‘Let’s Talk Showbiz’, that people should rather think of how he has worked hard to earn that gift rather than what he wore.

“It is actually very shallow and very light-headed for people to think about how somebody will have to look to go and take his gift,” the singer said.

“I was dressed in all black with black boots and a black t-shirt, how else do you want me to look for my own gift,” he quizzed.

The ‘Open Gate’ hitmaker said he feels “big” whenever people talk about him it puts him in the category of former Presidents Nkrumah, Rawlings, Atta Mills, Mahama, and Akufo-Addo, because they have also been constantly criticised for what they do.