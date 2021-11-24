The Konongo District Court has for the third time remanded the five students arrested for their roles in the death of a student of Konongo Odumasi Secondary High School (KOSS).

The five juveniles are facing a provisional charge of murder and abetment of crime.

The magistrate presiding over the court, Her Worship Joyce Bamfo, remanded the juveniles to reappear on the 29th of November, 2021.

The adjournment came after a representative from the Attorney General’s office failed to show up in court.

The Court then directed the prosecution to inform the office of the Attorney General to take over the matter.

The 17-year-old deceased student, identified as Sam-una Larrham was a first-year gold track student.

The Police, on November 6, arrested the five students for allegedly stabbing a first-year colleague to death.

Narrating the incident to JoyNews, a witness said some Form Two students after preps on Friday, November 5, 2021, had ganged up with the intention to bully their juniors.

Preliminary investigations by the Police indicated that Sam-una Larrham was allegedly stabbed to death by one form two student, identified as Emmanuel Frimpong, after he attempted to prevent his seniors from bullying his mates.