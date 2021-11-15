The Konongo District Court has denied bail to the five students arrested for their roles in the death of a student of Konongo Odumase Senior High School (SHS).

Their lawyer, Richard Adu Darko, prayed the court to consider the education of the five students when they made their second appearance on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The plea, he noted, has become necessary as their mates are getting ready to write their end-of-year exams.

But the court, presided over by Her Worship Joyce Bamfo, rejected the plea and remanded the suspects back to the Juvenile Detention Centre at Juaso to reappear on November 22, 2021.

Mr Darko, who addressed the media after the proceedings, said: “Today, we prayed that once again they should be granted bail [but] the court gave reasons why they cannot give these children bail.”

He added: “Our argument was on the fact that per the welfare principle in the Juvenile Justice Act being the objective, they have to consider the education of these juveniles and then give them to their parents so that they report to court from home.

“But the court indicated that even as it stands now the school is a hostile ground for the children, looking at the nature of the issues.”

The Police, on November 6, arrested the five students for allegedly stabbing a first-year student to death.

The 17-year-old deceased student, identified as Sam-una Larrham, was a first-year gold track student.

One of the students has been charged with murder while the rest were charged with abetment to murder.