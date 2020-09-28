Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has disclosed the only thing he has in common with a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko.

According to him, that thing is their shared love for Arsenal.

Taking to his twitter page, Mr Anyidoho said they are ‘Gunners’ for life and will not allow politics to break that brotherly bond they have for each other.

He wrote:

The only thing I have in common with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is our shared love for Arsenal.

If anyone sees me with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, it is because we are discussing Arsenal. We are GUNNERS for life and politics SHALL not break that brotherly bond. Torfiakwa!!!!

In Ghana, don’t we have brothers belonging to NDC & NPP? Don’t we have siblings supporting different political parties? Don’t we have husbands and wives supporting NDC & NPP? So, if Gabby is my friend because of our love for Arsenal, is it a crime?

