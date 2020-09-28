Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has cried out on social media after a skin care product she bought to apply ended up damaging her skin.

She revealed she’s now in a state where she can no longer afford to hide or keep it to herself.

According to her, she went on set for a movie she was recently starred in and was disappointed with her appearance on camera as it looked as though she has eczema.

The actress, who disclosed that she has been depressed as a result of her facial outlook, also noted that she wasn’t trying to bleach her skin and that its just a skin care product gone bad experience.

Taking to social media to solicit for help, the beautiful chocolate complexioned thespian wrote: ” DISCLAIMER: I am not trying to bleach!! I really really love my #Brownsugar. This is skin care product gone bad! What can I do? I am currently on set and it’s quite embarrassing, especially because it looks like eczema. I need to fix this. I will keep you posted.”

Her fans and fellow celebrities in the entertainment industry took over the comment section to tag and recommend different skin care therapies and experts.

