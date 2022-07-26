Founder of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has replied Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, for wondering why he chose the colour brown for the new state bust unveiled in honour of the late former President of Ghana, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.

Mr Iddrisu said it was already enough offence for the bust that was unveiled in honour of the late president to have been done without any indications of his name.

“Persons who visit the Asomdwee Park must know that it’s the final resting place of the late John Evans Atta Mills, president of the country who passed on in office and to his eternal memory, this bust is put in place.

“How then can any of you explain that just beneath the bust, you’ll see who unveiled it and who sponsored or who supported it: that is not his name and for the unsuspecting people, somebody may come and the picture may be referred to as ‘unveiled by.’ In any case, I never even saw Prof. Mills in that kind of brown attire,” he said.

But Mr Anyidoho who seems angry about Mr Iddrisu’s accusations asked him to show Ghanaians a bust of any different colour and what the standard colour should be.

He described Mr Iddrisu’s comments as being borne out of mere jealousy and hatred.

Check out his Tweet below:

Haruna Iddrisu should show us a Bust that is in colour that is his accepted colour beyond what is the standard colour. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 25, 2022

Haruna Iddrisu should tell me which Bust, or statue, he has ever seen in his preferred colours. This jealousy and envy will not stop the nation from celebrating President Atta-Mills pic.twitter.com/xLkXFTRScB — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 25, 2022

Did Kwame Nkrumah ever wear a brown attire? Someone should ask Haruna Iddrisu this question. He says he never saw President Atta-Mills in a brown attire. I can’t believe his high level of gross ignorance. Haruna Iddrisu never liked President Atta-Mills. pic.twitter.com/IcDpQPSqIm — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 25, 2022

