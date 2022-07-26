Four persons suspected to be notorious armed land guards have escaped lynching at Ashifla in the Ga South Municipality.

The men, armed with an AK-47 rifle, pistol and other offensive weapons were accosted on Monday morning after they allegedly attacked developers on a site.

The four suspects who are part of a seven member group were rescued by the Amanfrom District Police Command with all their weapons retrieved.

The Asafoakye Kpakpo Agbagina who led the youth to arrest the suspects confirmed the incident to Adom News.

The AK-47 rifle found in the suspects’ possession

He said they were in a meeting at the Ashifla Palace when the heard gunshots in the outskirts of the town causing them to call the police and rush to the scene.

He said four of the suspects were arrested while three others escaped.

The trio are in custody with investigation underway.

