A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has berated Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the NDC, for masterminding recent changes in the leadership of the Minority in parliament

According to him, the party chairman is having a hidden agenda for facilitating the changes of the leadership of the Minority.

In series of tweets on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Mr Anyidohu asserted that Mr Nketia did not consult the leadership of the Minority Caucus before carrying out the reshuffling process.

“Mosquito, you are the NDC’s chairman and leader, so if you have no hidden perfidious agenda, why were you not bold enough to speak directly to the leadership of the Minority and the whole Caucus? which elders did you send? tweaa! You can run but cannot hide,” part of his tweet read.

The NDC in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, announced that it has made changes to the leadership of the Minority in parliament.

