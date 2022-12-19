With just five days to the 31st edition of the 24th Night of Kojo Antwi’s love songs, the euphoria is already catching up.

This is because for the first time in the history, lovers of the Maestro’s melodies are being asked to go to the Music Man’s social media platforms and request their favourite songs ahead of the event which will be staged on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

These songs would be picked and played for the lovers to enjoy and dance with the ‘Adiepena man’ at the East Legon’s De Icon, the venue for the event.

“Comment 2 songs you want me to perform below”, the Maestro posted on his social media handles ahead of the show.

Another surprise that awaits the lovers would be the entry of the Akuaba man because apart from the previous editions that saw him come on stage in style, the last year’s edition which was the 30th, saw him come in a palanquin-chair and he was brought to the stage by heavily built men who carried him on their shoulders and followed with drums.

This memorable experience, which always sees Kojo Antwi mount the stage every December 24th with live music performances from him and some guest artistes, is here again, and despite the current economic situation which has seen the slow pace of preparations towards the 2022 Christmas, lovers of Kojo have already booked their ticket.

This year’s 24th Night, which is being organised by Freedom Family Entertainment under the theme ‘Maestro Kojo Antwi: The Love Songs Unlimited Concert’, comes with a First Class Ticket going for a cool GH¢1,500, Business Ticket going for GH¢1,000, Premium Economy ticket going for GH¢600 and ‘where the Maestro love most’, the Economy ticket, going for GH¢300.

The physical tickets can be purchased at the First National Bank nationwide but the e-tickets must be purchased on Kojo Antwi’s social media handles.

Kojo as usual would give the young ones the opportunity on his platform to artistes such as Kelvynboy and S3fa to feature on the day.